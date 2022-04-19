Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

STRC opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $22,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after buying an additional 760,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $10,566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,624,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,846,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

