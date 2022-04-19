Zacks Investment Research Lowers AppLovin (NYSE:APP) to Strong Sell

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppLovin Corporation provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin Corporation is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

APP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Shares of APP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.55. 29,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 707.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,475,000 after acquiring an additional 903,470 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,858,000 after acquiring an additional 263,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 309,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

