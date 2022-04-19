Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Sell

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.30 ($6.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €7.30 ($7.85) to €6.20 ($6.67) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

BBVA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 1,189,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,953. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.49. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,214,620 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,137,000 after buying an additional 1,815,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,370,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 843.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 969,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,158.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 674,535 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

