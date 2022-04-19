Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to Hold

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Shares of NYSE:CPAC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 6,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.34. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

