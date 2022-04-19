Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “

ELYM opened at $8.30 on Friday. Eliem Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $29.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

