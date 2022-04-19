Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GMS (NYSE:GMS) to “Buy”

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

GMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

NYSE GMS traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. 144,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.98. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in GMS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in GMS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GMS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

