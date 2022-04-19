Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $112.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

HHC opened at $101.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.