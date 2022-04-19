Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) to “Hold”

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of iBio in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

IBIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,590. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -5.36. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 1,737.25%. On average, research analysts expect that iBio will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBio by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iBio by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

