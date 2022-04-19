Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) to Hold

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 145,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

