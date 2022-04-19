Zel Market Cap Tops $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00388448 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00084628 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00093081 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004220 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

