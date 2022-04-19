ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $76.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

ZIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth $978,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 277.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZIM stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,406,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 112.96%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

