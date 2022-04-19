Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS opened at $182.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.93 and a 200-day moving average of $207.19. The company has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.