Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Short Interest Up 40.4% in March

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ZSAN stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $12.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.98.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.12% and a negative net margin of 3,812.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.