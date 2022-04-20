-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.60). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,391. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 137.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

