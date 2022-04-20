$0.60 EPS Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) to announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. PCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

PCB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 88,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,692. The firm has a market cap of $327.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,170 shares of company stock worth $726,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 282.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $4,609,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

