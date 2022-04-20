$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of ABTX opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $855.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

