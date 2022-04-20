$1.02 Million in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $40,000.00. Aethlon Medical posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEMD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,001. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

