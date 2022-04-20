$1.44 EPS Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) to announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

DIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIN traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.96. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

