$118.63 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) to announce $118.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.88 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $545.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $565.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $651.33 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $694.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketWise.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.88. 4,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. MarketWise has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $16.97.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.