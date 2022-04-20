$16.10 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.33 billion. HP posted sales of $15.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $65.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.44 billion to $66.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.30 billion to $68.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,074,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,542,140. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

