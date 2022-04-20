1,883 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

NEE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 185,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.