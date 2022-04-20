$2.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the lowest is $2.47. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $14.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $14.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.80 to $16.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.57.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.59. 5,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $174.62 and a twelve month high of $255.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.43. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 46.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

