$203.52 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will post $203.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $146.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $876.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.86 million to $933.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $886.02 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.42.

SRPT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 453,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after acquiring an additional 621,740 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,637,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 503,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

