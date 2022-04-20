$22.14 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) to post $22.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.57 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $21.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $88.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $90.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $93.85 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $96.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 28.45%.

CHMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHMG remained flat at $$46.57 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.32. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $217.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

