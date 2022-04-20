2,320 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 227.5% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.96. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

