2,420 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Bio-Techne comprises approximately 0.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 135.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 297.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $11.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $424.61. The company had a trading volume of 148,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $347.88 and a one year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.40.

About Bio-Techne (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.