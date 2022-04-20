$30.83 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.49 million. Zynex reported sales of $24.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $159.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.62 million to $160.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $193.78 million, with estimates ranging from $187.25 million to $200.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

NASDAQ ZYXI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 432,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $297.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zynex has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1,919.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 518,927 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 208,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,226 shares during the period. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

