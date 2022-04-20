$31.93 Million in Sales Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) to post sales of $31.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.89 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $119.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $123.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $199.05 million to $224.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million.

KNSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 116,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,795. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $760.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

