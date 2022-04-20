$356.52 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to report sales of $356.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.74 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $151.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,587. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.