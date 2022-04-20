$366.93 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will report sales of $366.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.60 million to $369.20 million. Hexcel posted sales of $310.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 734,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.12 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

