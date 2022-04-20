4,200 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

