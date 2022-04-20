$427.83 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will report $427.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $437.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.63 million. Cable One posted sales of $341.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

CABO stock traded down $15.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,399.39. 41,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,573. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,473.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,629.90. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,364.05 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

