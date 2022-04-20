441 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $256.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.82. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

