4,669 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

