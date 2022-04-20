$491.71 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will report $491.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $486.21 million to $498.60 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $535.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 2,295,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,702. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

