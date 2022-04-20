$5.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $32.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.03 million, with estimates ranging from $3.96 million to $18.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

TARS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 42,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,907. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.15 million, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

