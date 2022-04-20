6,904 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

CARR opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.