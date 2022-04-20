$7.11 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $9.70 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $96.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $183.94 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $317.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 976,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 666,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 282,018 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,445. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $516.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

