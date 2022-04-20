817 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 817 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $410.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

