$89.43 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will report $89.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.52 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $47.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $426.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.55 million to $473.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $454.93 million, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $489.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

HT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 94,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,616. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $379.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

