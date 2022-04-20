9,220 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 78.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.51. 286,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,637. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

