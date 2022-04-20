Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.84. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$ EPS.

ABT traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.52.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

