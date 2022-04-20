Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Plans $0.49 Dividend

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.487 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

AGRPY stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Separately, HSBC lowered Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

