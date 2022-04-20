Abyss (ABYSS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $120,609.00

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $120,609.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00034330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00104570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

