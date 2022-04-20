Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,242 shares of company stock worth $4,612,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $320.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.49. Accenture has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.