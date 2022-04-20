Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Acme United stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68. Acme United has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acme United by 183.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Acme United by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Acme United during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Acme United by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

