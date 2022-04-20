Acute Angle Cloud 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $393,180.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,991.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.93 or 0.07482396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.00270374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.71 or 0.00816144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00089823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.86 or 0.00611712 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00381774 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

