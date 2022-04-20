Add.xyz (ADD) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Add.xyz (ADD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $970,896.85 and $51.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00033880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00103376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

