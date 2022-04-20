AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Trading Up 6.1%

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.28). Approximately 29,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 21,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of £43.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

