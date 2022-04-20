Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $590.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.02. 52,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,414. Adobe has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.43 and a 200 day moving average of $542.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,055. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.